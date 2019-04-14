Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sr. Patricia Ann Perry OSF. View Sign

Sr. Patricia Ann Perry, OSF (WPIC)



ALLEGANY - Patricia Ann Perry, died Thursday (April 11, 2019) at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany.



She was born March 22, 1937, in Cortland, the daughter of Charles and Charlotte McGuire Perry, of Cortland.



Sister Pat Perry was received into the Congregation of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, on Aug. 15, 1957, and professed her final religious vows on Aug. 16, 1964. For 62 years, Sister lived her commitment to Franciscan values through her ministry and life in community.



Sr. Pat graduated from St. Mary elementary and high school, in Cortland, where she first met the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, which became her life-long journey. Following graduation, she attended Buffalo and Cortland State Universities, and later earned her bachelor degree in education from St. Elizabeth Teacher College (a satellite of St. Bonaventure University). Sister earned an associate degree, in assistant physical therapy, from Springfield Community College, Mass.



Sister taught in elementary schools in New York, Massachusetts and Florida. In 1973, after her training in physical therapy, she was transferred to St. Francis Hospital, Olean, where her direct contact with patients was the beginning of a wonderful and fulfilling mission for Sr. Pat. In 1983, she had a deep desire of opening a proprietary home, to serve the needs of the elderly, in the greater Olean area. This became a reality when "Sr. Pat's Home" opened on May 7, 1986. For a short time 1995-1996, Sister was local minister, for the infirmary, at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse. She resumed her position as administrator of Sr. Pat's Home from 1996-2018.



On March 31, 2018, Sr. Pat moved to St. Elizabeth Motherhouse and officially retired.



She is survived by a sister, Dorothy Stevens; a brother, John Perry; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Sister is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Charlotte McGuire Perry.



Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday (April 15, 2019) in the Chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany, followed at 6:30 p.m. by a Wake Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (April 16, 2019) in the Chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, followed by burial in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.



The funeral arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

646 E State St

Olean , NY 14760

