PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Patricia Ann Maczuzak Petrisek, of Port Allegany, died Thursday (June 20, 2019) in Monroeville, as a result of post-surgical complications.



Pat was one of 12 children, and born in Slickville, Westmoreland County, on Sept. 27, 1938, to Peter and Catherine Haverlation Maczuzak.



Baptized into the Saint Mary's Ukrainian Greek-Orthodox Catholic Church, in Latrobe, Pat was a devout Catholic, and an active member of the congregation, at Gabriel the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, in Port Allegany.



Pat moved to Port Allegany in 1962, and worked as a secretary, at the Port Allegany Jr.-Sr. High School, for 27 years.



A loving, kind, and supportive mother, Pat is survived by three children, Christopher (Jennifer) Petrisek of Murrysville, Mary Catherine (Randall) Cooper of O'Fallon, Mo. and Susan Elaine (Michael) Lee of State College; eight grandchildren, Marcus (Cathleen) Petrisek, Miranda (Colten) Lindberg, Samuel and Amelia Cooper, and Katie, Christian, Johannah and Nathan Lee; three great-grandchildren; Lillian Petrisek and Chloe and Cooper Lindberg; three sisters, Olga Miklusak of Winter Park, Fla., Helen (Frank) Novince of Portage, Ind. and Sonia (Frank) Vernalis of Portage, Ind.; and three brothers; Michael (Mary Jane) Maczuzak of Painesville, Ohio, Paul (Barbara) Maczuzak of Bentleyville and Theodore Maczuzak of East Norriton.



She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Peter Maczuzak Jr. and John (Janet) Maczuzak; and three sisters, Joanne Maczuzak, Mary (George) Kadash and Catherine (Daniel) Luketich.



Friends and family will be received at 10 a.m. Saturday (July 13, 2019) at Gabriel the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany, followed by a burial mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany. A reception at the St. Gabriel's social hall will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, Pat asked that donations be made to the Port Allegany Volunteer Fire Department, the S.W.



Pat's children would like to offer their sincere thanks to Pat's family and friends for the outpouring of sympathy and support they have been given.



Online condolence may be made at



