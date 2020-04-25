|
ERIE, Pa. - Patricia Ann Crowley Trimble died Tuesday (April 21, 2020) in Erie.
Born April 29, 1931, in Olean, N.Y., she was the daughter of John J. and Irene Hammond Crowley. On Aug. 28, 1954, at Our Lady of the Angels Church in Cuba, N.Y., she was married to William J Trimble Jr.
Patricia was a 1949 graduate of Olean High School, Olean; University of Rochester, (N.Y.), with a bachelor of science in nursing, in 1954; and Saint Francis College, Loretto, with a master degree in education, in 1979.
Early in her nursing career, Patricia was a nurse at Cuba Memorial Hospital. After moving to Altoona, she was a nursing instructor at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, for 25 years.
She was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Altoona, and in 2009, was professed into the Secular Franciscan Order.
She was proud of her certification as a Penn State master gardener, and co-founded the Monastery Community Gardens in Hollidaysburg, growing vegetables for area food pantries.
Surviving are her children Mary J. (Todd) Nelson of Erie, William J. III (Suzanna) of Dartmouth, Mass., Dr. John J (Jamie Fabian) of Hollidaysburg, Philip J (Doreen) of Mentor, Ohio, James J. of Isla Mujeres, Mexico and Patrick Joseph of Edgeworth; nine grandsons; four granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; her brother, David H (Sandra) Crowley of Cuba; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, William; infant children, Patricia and Joseph; daughter-in-law, Amy Trimble; and her brother, Sgt. John W Crowley.
A memorial mass will be held at a future date in Altoona, with interment in Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, in Cuba.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cuba Circulating Library, 39 E. Main St., Cuba, NY 14727.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 25, 2020