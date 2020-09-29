1/1
Patricia E. "Pat" Carlin
WELLSVILLE - Patricia "Pat" E. Carlin, 72, formerly of Friendship, passed away Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.

Born in Cuba, on May 2, 1948, she was the daughter of Edson "Butch" and Felge Potter.

Pat graduated from Friendship Central School in 1966. Pat was a hard worker and was employed at several area businesses throughout her life.

Pat was known for being friendly and kind. She loved to socialize and made friends wherever she went. Pat most loved spending time with her friends, daughter and especially her granddaughter, whom she loved and adored beyond words.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Caprice (Jed) Murohy of Wellsville; granddaughter, Madigan "Maddy;" and sisters, Pamela (Sonny) Elliott of Chili and Felge (James) Coates of Churchville; several nieces and nephews; her French bulldog, Gabby; and several dear, life-long friends.

Pat was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Pauline "Polly" Petroff; and brother, Earl "Tony" Potter.

Friends may attend a graveside service at 3 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, in Friendship. Pastor Ray Oberst will officiate. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

Memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Allegany County or a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship.

Online condolences may be expresses by visiting treusdellfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
