|
|
Patricia Gertrude Dorson Linehan
OLEAN - Patricia Gertrude Dorson Linehan, a lifetime resident of Olean, passed away peacefully in God's hands Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Bradford Regional Medical Center in Bradford, Pa. She was 95 years old. Currently she was residing at the Bradford Ecumenical Nursing Home in Bradford for the past few months. She was deeply loved by her family and friends.
She was the daughter of the late Gertrude Margaret Horan Dorson and William Robert Dorson. Patricia was the wife of the late Patrick Henry Linehan. On May 22, 1948, Patricia and Patrick were married at St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Olean. They were married for more than 50 years.
Patricia was a graduate of Olean High School and Olean Business Institute.
First and foremost in her life was her Catholic faith, which was an integral part of her life. Patricia was also an avid reader, sewer and painter. She loved spending time with her family throughout her lifetime. She was an amazing mother to her five children and gainfully employed throughout her life.
She is survived by a brother, John (Donna) Dorson of Allegany; a sister, Eileen (the late Harry) Williams of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; four children, Suzanne (Stephen) Linehan Zappone of Centreville, Va., Janine (Joseph) Linehan Stevenson of Rochester, Joel (Pamela) Linehan of Plainville, Mass. and Anne (Dale) Linehan Anderson of Olean. In addition to her immediate family, Patricia is survived by 17 grandchildren, Jeremy Knapp, Jonathan (Tehra) Knapp, Stephen (Paula) Zappone, Patrick (Tracy) Zappone, Aaron (Andrea) Zappone, Jillian (Stephen) Bovenzi, Kristin Stevenson, Tyler Linehan, Chelsea (Jerome) Kennedy, Nicholas Linehan, Grant Linehan, Haley Linehan, Jennifer (Louis) Petrillo, Jess Anderson, Joshua (Annie) Anderson, Susan Anderson and Shaylea Anderson. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Patricia is survived by 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was also predeceased by her daughter, Nancy Linehan Knapp of Carmel, Ind.; her sister, Marianne Dorson O'Keefe; and her brother, Joseph Dorson of Abingdon, Va.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (March 6, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday (March 7, 2020) at The Basilica of St Mary's Of the Angels in Olean. A private burial will take place at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 5488 Sheridan Drive, Suite 300, Williamsville, NY 14221; or to a .
Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 4, 2020