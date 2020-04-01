|
AUSTIN, Texas - Patricia Joyce Mokry, 83, left this earthly realm to join her Heavenly Father on Monday (March 23, 2020).
She was born April 21, 1936, in Olean, N.Y., to Kaiser and Dorothy Mikolajcyzk, who preceded her in death, along with her brother, Paul Harrison.
Following the death of her father, she moved with her mother, at the age of 15, to Texas. She she learned to love the Texas coast, particularly Port Aransas, even living there for a short period of time after retiring.
When she moved back to Austin, she still loved going to Port Aransas with her family, spending many lovely days there together.
She enjoyed playing games and spending time with her family, and her biggest joy in life was her great-grandson, Griffin, whom she loved spending time with.
She will be sadly missed by her family - daughter, Leigh Ann Rawlings; son, Wesley (Nancy) Mokry; granddaughter, Kira (Ty) Smith; and great-grandson, Griffin Smith.
Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
She will be cremated, with a memorial to be held at a later date.
