PORTVILLE - Patricia L. "Patsy" McConnell, of 1513 Lillibridge Road, passed away Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Patsy was born on April 6, 1986, in Olean, and was a daughter of Gerald P. and Frieda L. Budde McConnell. She was a 2005 graduate of Franklinville High School.
Patsy worked as a teenager, with the youth employment program, at a gas station in Franklinville. She also worked at Staroba Plastics, in Holland, and then Ontario Knife,n Franklinville, until she became disabled.
Patsy enjoyed walking her dog, Ruby. She truly loved her friends and family and spending time with them, especially her daughter, McKenzie.
Patsy is survived by a daughter, McKenzie R. Wilson of Cattaraugus County; her mother, Frieda L. McConnell; two sisters, Mary McConnell of Allegany and Cynthia Pilat; four brothers, Michael, Frederick, Joseph and Gerald McConnell; and several nieces and nephews.
Patsy was predeceased by her father, Gerald P. McConnell.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc.,646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Tyrone Hall, pastor of the Lighthouse Ministries Church, will officiate.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 23, 2019