PORTVILLE - Patricia L. Besecker Sherry, of 2719 Haskell Road, joined her Lord and Savior Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at her home.
Born Aug. 23, 1935, in Bradford, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Emery and Sophia Cordner Besecker. On March 2, 1957, in Eldred, Pa., she married Franklyn Sherry, who predeceased her Nov. 9, 2017.
Patricia was an active and devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Olean, and served in many capacities including the Women's Bible Study.
Surviving is a daughter, Bambi Lynn (Philip) Farris Jr. of Olean; three precious grandchildren whom she cherished, Amy Sophia Farris, currently of Montana, Stacia Nicole Farris and Gregory Philip Farris, both of Olean; her sisters, Winnie A. Rose of Georgia and Gwen J. Tyler of Olean; sister-in-law, Evelyn (Robert) Hawkins of Georgia; brothers-in-law, Roger "Bud" Sherry of Massachusetts and Daniel (Patricia) Sherry of Utah; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Todd Sherry in 1995; and two brothers-in-law, Kenneth R. Sherry and Paul Sherry.
Private graveside services will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville. Rev. Millard Cook will officiate.
Memorials if desired may be made to the First Baptist Church in Olean, 133 S. Union St., Olean; Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203; Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16, Olean; or to the , 130 S. Elmwood Ave., Suite 620, Buffalo, NY 14202.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 8, 2020