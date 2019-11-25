|
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Patricia M. Scott, of Daytona Beach, formerly of Bolivar, N.Y., passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019).
Pat was born Aug. 2, 1930, to Robert E Murphy Sr. and Helen Weimer Murphy, and married to Richard H. Scott, who predeceased her.
Pat is survived by her daughters, Deborah Didion of Cuba N.Y., Michelle Blauvelt of Little Genesee, N.Y. and Susan (Michael) Huggins of Scranton, S.C.; her brother, Richard (Gladys) Murphy of Wellsville N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed golf; cards; canoeing; hiking; and traveling; along with being an elementary school teacher, in Portville, where she touched many lives before retiring to Daytona Beach.
Pat was predeceased by her husband; sons, William J. Scott and Robert J, Scott; and brothers Jack (Betty) Murphy of Albion, N.Y., Tub (Marion) Murphy of Bolivar and Thomas (Bobbie) Murphy of Rochester, N.Y.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) at Blauvelt's, 8393 Route 417, Little Genesee, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 25, 2019