Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Blauvelt's
8393 Route 417
Little Genesee, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Scott


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia M. Scott Obituary
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Patricia M. Scott, of Daytona Beach, formerly of Bolivar, N.Y., passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019).

Pat was born Aug. 2, 1930, to Robert E Murphy Sr. and Helen Weimer Murphy, and married to Richard H. Scott, who predeceased her.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Deborah Didion of Cuba N.Y., Michelle Blauvelt of Little Genesee, N.Y. and Susan (Michael) Huggins of Scranton, S.C.; her brother, Richard (Gladys) Murphy of Wellsville N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed golf; cards; canoeing; hiking; and traveling; along with being an elementary school teacher, in Portville, where she touched many lives before retiring to Daytona Beach.

Pat was predeceased by her husband; sons, William J. Scott and Robert J, Scott; and brothers Jack (Betty) Murphy of Albion, N.Y., Tub (Marion) Murphy of Bolivar and Thomas (Bobbie) Murphy of Rochester, N.Y.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) at Blauvelt's, 8393 Route 417, Little Genesee, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -