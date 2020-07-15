1/
Patricia Mayer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHELMSFORD, Mass. - Patricia Mayer, of Chelmsford, an Olean, N.Y. native, passed away Tuesday (July 7, 2020) at her residence.

She was the daughter of William E. and Catherine D. Garvey Mayer.

Patricia was a graduate of Olean High School and received her BS degree from Syracuse (N.Y.) University and received her Master's in Education degree from Northeastern University in Boston.

Until her retirement, she was employed in Massachusetts as a teacher of deaf education for grades K-12 by the Lowell City School District. She later worked for the Clark County School District in Nevada.

She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford, and belonged to the Vesper Country Club, where she enjoyed playing golf.

She is survived by her brother, William G. Mayer; his wife, Carolyn; two nieces, Christine Plizga and Suzanne Schaul; and her nephew, William R. Mayer.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Michael Mayer.

Friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday (July 17, 2020) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church in Olean. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. During COVID-19 restrictions, the use of a mask will be required at the church. Please go to Patricia's obituary on oleanfuneralhome.com for a link to watch the livestream funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emergency Response Fund at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Checks are to be payable to Massachusetts General Hospital and mailed to Emergency Response Fund in Memory of Patricia Mayer, c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114. Donations are also accepted by phone at (617) 726-2200, or online at https://give.massgeneral.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved