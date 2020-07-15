CHELMSFORD, Mass. - Patricia Mayer, of Chelmsford, an Olean, N.Y. native, passed away Tuesday (July 7, 2020) at her residence.
She was the daughter of William E. and Catherine D. Garvey Mayer.
Patricia was a graduate of Olean High School and received her BS degree from Syracuse (N.Y.) University and received her Master's in Education degree from Northeastern University in Boston.
Until her retirement, she was employed in Massachusetts as a teacher of deaf education for grades K-12 by the Lowell City School District. She later worked for the Clark County School District in Nevada.
She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford, and belonged to the Vesper Country Club, where she enjoyed playing golf.
She is survived by her brother, William G. Mayer; his wife, Carolyn; two nieces, Christine Plizga and Suzanne Schaul; and her nephew, William R. Mayer.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Michael Mayer.
Friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday (July 17, 2020) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church in Olean. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. During COVID-19 restrictions, the use of a mask will be required at the church. Please go to Patricia's obituary on oleanfuneralhome.com
for a link to watch the livestream funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emergency Response Fund at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Checks are to be payable to Massachusetts General Hospital and mailed to Emergency Response Fund in Memory of Patricia Mayer, c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114. Donations are also accepted by phone at (617) 726-2200, or online at https://give.massgeneral.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.