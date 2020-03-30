|
|
OLEAN - Patricia S. Nenno, 84, of Olean, passed away Saturday (March 28, 2020) surrounded by her family.
Born May 3, 1935, in Lyndon, she was the daughter of Alexander and Stella Koziol Sowinski. In 1956, she married Leo Nenno, at St. Bonaventure Church, in Allegany.
Patricia was a graduate of Hinsdale Central School. While for most of her life she was a stay at home mom, she also worked at J.C. Penney's and the former Exchange National Bank.
Patricia was very proud of her Polish heritage and was a lifetime member of the Pulaski club in Olean. She also enjoyed a three week tour of Poland with her two sisters; Angie (Ed) Cozzarin and Joan Collins.
For 20 years, Patricia also volunteered as the treasurer for the town of Olean Board of Fire Commissioners. She was very active at the Wing Ski Club in Allegany, and enjoyed skiing with her family at Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Whiteface Mountain in New York state.
Patricia loved watching her children and grandchildren at sporting events, and was an instrumental mentor to them, from grade school all the way through their professional careers.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Tom (Pam) Nenno of Murrysville, Pa., Jerry (Lorraine) Nenno of Olean and Mike (Sally) Nenno of Olean. She was very proud of her seven grandchildren, Andrew Nenno, Erika Nenno-Hastings, Nickolas Nenno, Karen Nenno, Paul Nenno, Alex Nenno and Brad Nenno; two great-grandchildren, Leo and Ella Patricia Hastings; a sister Angie Cozzarin; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Mary McCole of Olean.
She was predeceased by a sister, Joan (Dick) Collins; and her brother-in-law, Ed Cozzarin.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the town of Olean Volunteer Fire Department, 1297 Old Rock City Road, Olean, NY 14760 or to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 30, 2020