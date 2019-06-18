Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick J. Minihan Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WESTONS MILLS - Patrick J. Minihan Sr., of 1409 Cummins Lane, passed away Thursday (June 13, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital.



Born March 31, 1943, in Renovo, Pa., he was the son of William F. and Genevieve A. Tomko Minihan.



Patrick graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic School, in Renovo, in 1961, and then served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, before being honorably discharged as airman first class on July 12, 1965.



After his military service, he worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad, in Buffalo, until their merger with the Penn Central Railroad, which later became Conrail. He retired June 1, 1999, after 34 years of service.



He was a member of the Olean



He enjoyed traveling around the country, with his loving companion, in her motor home; cooking; going to Disney; camping; bicycling; and walking.



Surviving are his loving companion, Patty Connelly of Westons Mills; a son, Patrick J. Minihan Jr. of Portville; and a daughter, Erin Lynn Minihan of Ohio.



He was predeceased by two brothers, William Minihan of Hollidaysburg, Pa. in 2006 and Michael Minihan of Largo, Fla. in 2008.



Per Pat's request, there will be no visitation. He would like everyone to remember him as the last time they saw him. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean, at the family's convenience.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kinney Hose Company, PO Box 601, Westons Mills, NY 14788.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.



Elks Lodge 491, where he was honored as the Elk of the Year, in 1995; Allegany American Legion Post 892; and the Franklinville Chapter of the International Order of Old Bastards. He was a life member of the Olean Moose Lodge 119 and the Olean VFW Post 1619. He was a former member of the Allegany Knights of Columbus and the Olean Eagles Club.

