OLEAN - Patrick James "PJ" Savage, of 3275 Route 16N, Olean, passed away Monday (July 15, 2019) at the Hart Comfort House in Wellsville.



Born Oct. 20, 1938, in Lackawanna, he was the son of Charles and Jane Lee Savage. On July 5, 1981, he married Cherlyn Hillman Gobien, who survives.



Pat was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1956.



He worked for Thom McAn, Lester Shoe Store, McGraw Edison and Donel Co. In 2009, he retired from Western Region Off Track Betting Corp. in Olean.



Pat was a member of the Birch Run Golf Course. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast and could be found on the course with his golfing buddies whenever the weather cooperated. Pat was also a trivia master who enjoyed watching Jeopardy and completing crossword puzzles. He loved good food, good friends and good coffee. He looked forward to the time he spent enjoying all of this most weekday mornings around town. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Karen (Mike) Jackson of Colorado Springs, Colo., Mariann Savage of Cape Coral, Fla., Michael (Rubi) Savage of San Antonio, Texas, Scott Savage of Cape Coral, Jennifer (Ron) Gobien Kennedy of Lynchburg, Va., and Jason (Lisa) Gobien of Hinsdale; several grandchildren, Steve, Susan (Han) Yoon and Erik Fedorenchik of Colorado Springs, Sean Savage of San Antonio, Bayly, Daphne and Averi Gobien of Hinsdale, and Dawson, Peyton, Reganne and Taylyn Kennedy of Lynchburg; and two great-grandchildren, Brenna and Ava Yoon of Colorado Springs.



He was predeceased by his parents; one sister, Kathryn Wright; and one brother, Edward "Nick" Savage.



There will be no visitation or services. The family asks that you play a round of golf, have a cup of coffee or share your memories of Pat with those who knew him.



Thank you to Hart Comfort House for their excellent care and compassion.



Memorials if desired may be made to Hart Comfort House, 141 East State St., Wellsville, NY 14895.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.



Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 17, 2019