KENNEDY - Patrick M. Counter Sr., 66, of Bowen Road, Kennedy, passed away Sunday (Feb. 17, 2019) at home, after a 2-year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Pat was born Oct. 27, 1952, in Minneapolis, Minn., and grew up in Onamia, Minn.



Pat was owner/operator of P.M. Counter Trucking of Kennedy, as a truck driver, for 48 years.



Pat was a life-time member of the Western New York Gas and Steam Engine Association in Alexander. Pat competed in many semi-truck pulls with his 1985 Mack Superliner, "Just Pocket Change," with the stacks breathing fire.



Pat is survived by his wife, Sue A. Hann Counter and will be greatly missed by his fur babies, Toby and Sissy; many family and friends, especially Robert "Kinger" King, of Cattaraugus.



Pat is the father of Patrick M.(Susan) Counter Jr. and Jason Counter of Jacksonville, Fla; grandfather to Leo E. Counter, also of Jacksonville; step-father to Kelly A. (Keith Martin) Dawson of Jamestown and Eric (Amber Sexton) Ippolito of Anderson, S.C.; step-grandfather to Kylee, Airyn and Kyndall, all of Anderson.



Pat is also the "adopted" father and Poppa to the Jackson family from Sugar Grove, Pa. and the Claudette Haynes family from Georgia and Wellsville, which includes Heather and Josh Pye, Jordan Nyman and Jim Maxwell, Bradley Nyman and Kala Crowe.



Many thanks for the great care Pat received from a wonderful, caring and supportive nurse, Suzanne English from VNA.



Extra special thanks to a great friend and Part II of the "Two OLD Men Trucking," Raymond Hayes of Randolph.



Pat was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Iona Counter.



Pat has decided to donate his body to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Service, hoping that research may save someone in the future from this horrible disease. Therefore no visitation will be observed.



A Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. March 16, 2019, at the Randolph VFW Post 6533, corner of Routes 394 and 242.



To leave a condolence, visit



Memorials if desired, may be sent to Kallies Krusade, PO Box 224, Falconer, NY 14733 or to the McKean County Special Olympics, PO Box 101, Bradford, PA 16701 in memory of Pat.



14 Church St

Randolph , NY 14772

