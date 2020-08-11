1/1
Patrick M. McRae
PORTVILLE - Patrick M. McRae, of 181 S. Main St., passed away on Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at his home, following an illness.

Pat was born on June 10, 1958, in Batavia, a son of Martin Edward and Barbara M. Zink McRae. On Aug. 20, 1988, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, he married his wife, Stacey Hull, who suvives.

Pat grew up in Olean and attended Olean High School.

He later moved to Portville, where he was known for his cabinetry and woodworking. Pat was a partner in A & P Construction, in Portville, for a number of years, before becoming a cabinet maker for many years.

He enjoyed concerts and golfing, but he truly loved having cookouts with family and friends.

Along with his wife, Pat is survived by two sons, Shawn McRae and Thomas McRae; a daughter, Tricia Whitman of Williamstown, N.J.; Tricia's daughter, Millie; five siblings, Marcy McRae of Georgia, Pamela J. (Matt) Gerringer of Folly Beach, S.C., Dennis D. McRae of Portville, Vicky L. (Jack) Blair of Colorado and Tim M. McRae of Virginia Beach, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Portville Fire Department, P.O. Box 781, Portville, New York 14770.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
