OLEAN - Paul A. Ranallo, of 943 Crown St., Olean, passed away Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Feb. 24, 1930, in Olean, he was the son of the late Arientes and Mary Busato Ranallo. On Aug. 25, 1951, at St. Joseph's Church, in Olean, he married the former Lorraine N. Eade, who survives.
Paul was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1947. He served in the U.S. Navy, from 1949-1950, and with the military reserves for six years after that. Paul began his employment career with Dresser Rand in Olean in 1951, and retired from there in 1985.
He was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish; Knights of Columbus, Olean Council 338 3rd Degree; the Pulaski Club; St. Bonaventure Golf Course; and the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post, 892. Paul enjoyed bowling, fishing and hunting in his free time.
Including his wife, Paul is survived by three brothers, Oriende Ranallo of Inverness, Fla., Robert Ranallo of Reno Nev. and Rene (Harriet) Ranallo of Miami, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Pat Zandi of Olean and Kim Ranallo; a special friend, Chris Schena and his family; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Walter Ranallo, James Ranallo and Aldo Ranallo; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Ranallo and Loretta Ranallo; and a brother-in-law, Deno Zandi.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church. Rev. David Tourville, parochial vicar, will be the celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials if desired, may be made the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760 or to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 11, 2020