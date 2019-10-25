Home

Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
Paul C. Sherry Obituary
ST. MARY'S, Pa. - Paul C. Sherry, 62, of Oak Manor, passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at Penn Highlands Hospital, in Dubois, following a brief illness.

Born on June 1, 1957, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Lewis and Amy Himes Sherry. Paul had resided in Duke Center, Eldred and Bradford before moving to St. Mary's. He had been employed by Elcam in Ridgeway for many years.

He enjoyed following WWE wrestling, especially John Cena and Charlotte; enjoyed bowling; and all of Sha Na Na's music. Paul loved his travels with all his friends at Oak Manor, having visited France, Alaska and Hawaii and parts of the United States. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, horses and boats.

Surviving is a sister, Evelyn (Robert) Hawkins of Hoschton, Ga.; two brothers, Roger (Joanne Agnoli) Sherry of Agawam, Mass. and Daniel (Pat) Sherry of Logan, Utah; two sister's-in-law, Patricia Sherry of Cuba and Patti Sherry of Portville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin and Kenneth.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home, in Eldred, at which time a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. The Bishop Larry Christensen, nephew to Paul, will officiate. Burial will follow in Lamphier Cemetery in Eldred.

Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
