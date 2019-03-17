FARMERS VALLEY, Pa. - Paul D. Peters, 63, passed away Saturday (March 16, 2019) at his residence following a long illness surrounded by his family.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (March 19, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (March 20, 2019) at the Coryville Church of Faith.
A complete obituary will follow in the Monday edition of the paper.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2019