OLEAN - Paul D. Wilson, of 1749 Gargoyle Road, passed away Thursday (April 11, 2019) at his home, following a brief illness.
Paul was born Nov. 29, 1943, in Olean, and was a son of Forrest A. and Jessie L. Fanton Wilson. On Nov. 19, 2006, in Jamestown, he married his loving wife, C. Frann Wilhelm, who survives.
Paul was a 1961 graduate of Hinsdale High School.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for two years.
Paul lived in a number of places, including Norfolk, Va.; Spain; and Puerto Rico.
Paul worked as a truck driver for DeWitt Trucking, for over 15 years, and as a bus driver, for Blue Bird and Coach USA, for about 10 years, where he retired from, in 2003.
He was an antique and coin dealer for many, many years, as well as having a booth in the co-op in Yorkshire.
Paul was formerly a Mason for over 10 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved going to flea markets.
Along with his loving wife, Paul is survived by three children, Timothy J. (Kim) Wilson of Bradford, Pa., Jeffrey L. (Robin) Wilson of Eldred, Pa. and Scott D. (Heidi) Wilson of Cottonwood, Ariz.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Pauline L. Wilson of Portville, Randy J. (Judith) Skroback of Arizona and Julie F. Skroback of Portville.
Paul was predeceased by his mother, Delloeen Wilson Skroback on April 19, 2010; a son, Paul "Willie" Wilson on Feb. 16, 2006; a brother, Keith T. Skroback on June 4, 2017; and a sister, Geraldine V. Thomas in May of 2009.
A memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday (April 16, 2019) at the St. John's Lutheran Church, 36 N. Fourth St., Allegany, followed by a luncheon. The Rev. Dr. Derek J. Cheek, pastor of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 13, 2019