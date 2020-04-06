|
|
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. - Paul E. Cooley, 90, formerly of 43 Elm St., Eldred, Pa., passed away on Friday (April 3, 2020) at his home in Goose Creek, where he had resided since 2015.
Born on Sept. 29, 1929, in Kane, Pa., he was the son of John and Frances Smith Cooley. On June 3, 1983, he married the former Kathleen Walther, in the Gethsemane Lutheran Church, in Port Allegany, Pa.
Paul joined the U.S. Army in 1948, and had served in occupied Germany as a field artillery gun crewman.
After his military service, he worked on the Kinzua Dam Project, before working several years at the Elliott Company, in Ridgway. He was later employed for several years, at CW Hardware Co. in Kane, Pa., as a plumber. In 1985, he and his wife purchased and operated the Gustafson's Drug Store, in Eldred, until 2004.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Eldred and the Kane Elks Club. Paul was an avid hunter and a CB radio enthusiast.
Paul is survived by his wife; two daughters, Paula (John) Santilli of Kane and Jodi (Michael) James of Eldred; a son, William (Michele) Cooley of Goose Creek; and nine grandchildren, Joanna Santilli, Sara (Jeff Cashon) Santilli, Andrew (Megan) James, Logan James, Maggie James, Cheyanne Reddish, Carson Reddish, Dalton Cooley and Ava Cooley; a great-grandson, Rowan James; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.
At the request of the family there will be no visitation at this time, however a memorial service will be held this summer, at a place and time to be announced. Burial will be in Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
The family requests that memorials be made to the .
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 6, 2020