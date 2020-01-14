|
|
SALAMANCA - Mr. Paul J. Bednarek, 83, formerly of Eagle Street, Salamanca, died Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) at the Absolut of Salamanca.
Born May 29, 1936, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Bednarek. He was married on Oct. 13, 1973, in Holy Cross Church, to Virginia "Gina" Bruno, who predeceased him on Nov. 26, 2005.
He served in the U.S. Army, as an infantryman, at Fort Knox, Ken. and Fort Dixon, N.J.
He was employed for 26 years, prior to his retirement, at the former Salamanca District Hospital. He had previously been employed with Jamestown Table Top; Sunoco Gas Station in Salamanca; and the B&O Railroad, as a telegraph operator.
Mr. Bednarek was a member of the Holy Cross Church; Holy Cross Athletic Club; and a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1002. He enjoyed NFL football, NASCAR and Sabres hockey.
Surviving are a stepdaughter, Debra (John) Sischo of Salamanca; two step-grandchildren, Shannon Sischo and Andrea Sischo; a step-great-granddaughter, Jadyn Nevins; a sister, Patricia (LeRoy) Fischer of Highland, Calf.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 16, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) at the funeral home, with Deacon Michael Anderson, of Our Lady of Peace Parish, officiating.
Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 14, 2020