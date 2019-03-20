Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WELLSVILLE - Paul J. Cole Jr., age 85, passed away Monday (March 18, 2019) at the University of Rochester Medical Center.



He was born Oct. 1, 1933, in Wellsville, to Paul M. and Louise A. Tait Cole Sr. On his birthday in 1952, he married the love of his life, the former Gertrude Hulse, who predeceased him in February of 2015.



Paul was a lifelong resident of this area who attended school in Wellsville and later Allentown.



He retired from Air Preheater as a quality control inspection supervisor after 43 years of service.



He was a member of the Scio Fire Department and the American Welding Society.



He enjoyed loving and caring for his family, flower and vegetable gardening, woodworking and being a master of all trades who could build or fix anything.



Paul is survived by his three daughters, Connie (Robert) Kulik, Sherry (Charles) Densmore and Cindy (Larry) Chapman, all of Wellsville; four grandchildren, Stacey (Chassity) Kamrowski, Jason (Stacey) Kulik, Kristy Kulik and Joe (Karen) Chapman; 12 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Jace, Cole and Kasey Densmore, Noah Roberts, Matthew and Karissa Kulik, Madison and Peyton Kamrowski, Vincent, Hunter and Preston Chapman; and two sisters, Marguerite "Susie" Halladay and Linda Button.



Paul was predeceased by his wife, Gertrude; his parents, Paul and Louise Cole Sr.; a grandson, Jeffrey Densmore; two brothers, William Cole and Ronald Cole; two sisters, Beverly Denning and Jenny Burdick; and his mother and father-in-law, Clair and Edna Hulse.



Friends are invited to call from 1 until 3 p.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home, with Reverend Calvin Densmore presiding. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery.



Memorials in Paul's name may be made to either the Scio Fire Department, the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, or to the Medical Transport Service in Scio.



To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.

