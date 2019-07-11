LIGONIER, Pa. - Paul J. DeCapua, 101, of Ligonier, died Sunday (July 7, 2019) at his home.
He was born Aug. 6, 1917, in Olean, N.Y., son of the late Haneal and Mary Fury DeCapua.
He graduated from the University of Buffalo with a degree in human resources. Prior to his retirement in 1978, he had been employed by the Buffalo State Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y.
He loved polka music and being with family and children at the family's lake home on Stoughton Lake in Jennerstown.
He is survived by two nieces, Jean Case of Ligonier and Gloria Lewis of Savannah, Ga.; a nephew, Peter DeCapua of the Villages, Fla.; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Peter DeCapua in 2016; and by two sisters, Lucy Hannon and Angeline Moore.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (July 13, 2019) at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Allegany, N.Y., with Rev. James Vacco officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
The J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc., of Ligonier is in charge of the arrangements.
To leave a condolence or tribute for Paul, please visit: www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 11, 2019