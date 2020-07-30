FALCONER - Paul J. Lessard, 82, of Falconer, passed away Tuesday (July 28, 2020) in his home.
He was born March 31, 1938, in Wellsville, the son of the late Laurier and Ida Rabeaudu Lessard.
Paul was a graduate of Scio High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963.
He was employed by Conrail for over 40 years, retiring in 2000. After retirement he was employed part-time by Parts Plus.
Paul was a lifelong New York Yankees fan.
Surviving are his wife, Edna M. Hand, whom he married Feb. 12, 1966, in Belmont; three daughters, Kelly (Bill) Thompson of Warren, Pa., Yvonne (Dave) Bennett of Kennedy and Paula (Al) Spunaugle of Jamestown; seven grandchildren, Nicole (Dan) Nelson of Falconer, Lauren (Heather) Dean of Falconer, Eric (Jessica) Buck of Pittsburgh, Pa., Matt Spunaugle of Jamestown, Lindsey (Andy) Dean of Corry, Pa., Aaron Buck of Warren and Katelynn Spunaugle of Jamestown; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Hannah Nelson of Falconer; a brother, Laurier Lessard of Scio; a sister, Beverly (Maurice) Gilman of Texas; and his dog, Jeter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) in the Falconer Funeral Home. Rev. Joseph Jananczek, pastor of Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church, will officiate. Due to CDC and NYS COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required. Friends will be received by the family one hour prior to the memorial service Saturday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be donated to Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care, Falconer Volunteer Fire Department or the American Alzheimer's Association
