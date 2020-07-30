1/1
Paul J. Lessard
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FALCONER - Paul J. Lessard, 82, of Falconer, passed away Tuesday (July 28, 2020) in his home.

He was born March 31, 1938, in Wellsville, the son of the late Laurier and Ida Rabeaudu Lessard.

Paul was a graduate of Scio High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963.

He was employed by Conrail for over 40 years, retiring in 2000. After retirement he was employed part-time by Parts Plus.

Paul was a lifelong New York Yankees fan.

Surviving are his wife, Edna M. Hand, whom he married Feb. 12, 1966, in Belmont; three daughters, Kelly (Bill) Thompson of Warren, Pa., Yvonne (Dave) Bennett of Kennedy and Paula (Al) Spunaugle of Jamestown; seven grandchildren, Nicole (Dan) Nelson of Falconer, Lauren (Heather) Dean of Falconer, Eric (Jessica) Buck of Pittsburgh, Pa., Matt Spunaugle of Jamestown, Lindsey (Andy) Dean of Corry, Pa., Aaron Buck of Warren and Katelynn Spunaugle of Jamestown; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Hannah Nelson of Falconer; a brother, Laurier Lessard of Scio; a sister, Beverly (Maurice) Gilman of Texas; and his dog, Jeter.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) in the Falconer Funeral Home. Rev. Joseph Jananczek, pastor of Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church, will officiate. Due to CDC and NYS COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required. Friends will be received by the family one hour prior to the memorial service Saturday in the funeral home.

Memorials may be donated to Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care, Falconer Volunteer Fire Department or the American Alzheimer's Association.

Visit our website at www.falconerfuneralhome.net to send a message of condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Falconer Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Falconer Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Falconer Funeral Home Inc
44 W Falconer St
Falconer, NY 14733
(716) 665-3401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Falconer Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved