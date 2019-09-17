|
|
ELLICOTTVILLE - Paul J. Stokes, 90, of Ellicottville, passed away Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019) at his home.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1929, in Olean, the son of the late Timothy and Beatrice Hart Stokes. He was previously married to the former Margaret Laidlaw, who predeceased him in 2014. Mr. Stokes then married the former Alice Rupert McClory, who survives.
Mr. Stokes was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War.
He was an auditor for many years, with NYS Insurance Fund, until his retirement, in 1992.
Mr. Stokes was an active member at Holy Name of Mary RC Church, in Ellicottville, where he served as altar server and a lecturer, and volunteered for religious education classes. He was also a member of the Ellicottville American Legion and volunteered throughout his community at the Ellicottville Library; as a member of the Ellicottville Board; a literacy volunteer; as president of the Ellicottville Alumni; and past village of Ellicottville mayor and village board member.
He enjoyed sports; partaking in many golf leagues at Holiday Valley through the years; and also played basketball for the Senior Olympics.
Besides his wife Alice, Mr. Stokes is survived by seven sons, John Mark (Reiko) Slating of Honolulu, Hawaii, Michael (Melanie) Stokes of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Peter (Debbie) Stokes of Great Valley, William (Annamae) Stokes of Great Valley, Gerard (Helen) Stokes of Ellicottville, Matthew (Karen) Stokes of Cattaraugus and Andrew Stokes of Ellicottville; five daughters; Catherine (John) Earley of Great Valley, Ann Henderson of Allegany, Louise Oeffling of Ellicottville, Rachel Galway of Olean and Mary Stokes of Little Valley; three step-sons, Christopher McClory of Rush, Terence (Tracy) McClory of Franklinville and Robert McClory of Franklinville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and first wife Margaret, Mr. Stokes is predeceased by a stepson, Timothy McClory; stepdaughter, Patricia Clark; a brother, Gerard Stokes; a sister, Catherine Stokes; and a sister, Abigail Junker.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 21, 2019) from Holy Name of Mary RC Church, in Ellicottville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said immediately following at 11 a.m. from the church. Burial with military honors will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Ellicottville Memorial Library.
Arrangement are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 17, 2019