SMETHPORT, Pa. - Paul Joseph Sayers, 65, of Erie, formerly of Smethport, passed away Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) in UPMC-Hamot, Erie.
He was born Feb. 1, 1955, in Kane, a son of William D. and Virginia Margaret Comes Sayers.
Mr. Sayers was a graduate of Smethport Class of 1973 and was employed as a CNA for 40 years at Lakeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Smethport.
Joe was an avid reader, gardener and fisherman. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Church of Smethport.
He is survived by four sisters, Elizabeth Sayers of Erie, Susan (Rhett) Burnsworth of Sykesville, Md., Nancy (Randy) Wolfe and Trudi (Jeff) Blair, both of Smethport; five nieces and nephews, Robert, Daniel and Allison Blair, Katelin Rooke and Kristy Clark; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Sayers.
In keeping with Joe's wishes, visitation will be held privately with the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) in St. Elizabeth Church, Smethport, with the Rev. Vincent P. Cieslewicz, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Norwich Cemetery, Colegrove.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 307 Franklin St., Smethport, PA 16749.
