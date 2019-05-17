SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Paul L. Woodard, 74, of Shinglehouse, passed away, with his loving family by his side, Wednesday (May 15, 2019) in Buffalo VA Medical Center, Buffalo, N.Y., after a short battle with cancer.
Born on Aug. 30, 1944, in Blossburg, he was a son of Paul O. and Virginia M. Wilson Woodard. On July 2, 1973, in Middlebury Center, he married Deborah J. "Deb" Wood, who survives.
Paul was a graduate of North Penn High School in Blossburg. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.
Paul was employed by the Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y. in the maintenance department, retiring in 2006, after 25 years of service.
He was a member of the Bolivar Golf Club; the Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530; the Oswayo Valley Rod and Gun Club in Millport; a life-member of the VFW in Three Forks, Mont.; and the Maple Grove Cemetery Association board of directors, in Shinglehouse. He was a former member of the Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department.
Paul was a car enthusiast, having restored a number of antique and classic cars. His 1970 convertible Chevelle was his "baby." He was an avid hunter and golfer. He also enjoyed bowling.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years; three children, Mark Woodard of New Columbia, Keith Woodard of Dewart and Jennifer (Karl Tietz) Woodard of Farmington, Minn.; a grandson, Keegan Tietz of Farmington; eight brothers and sisters, Clarence (Marilyn) Woodard of Columbia Crossroads, Leonard (Lois) Woodard of Middlebury, Pearl Smith of Liberty, Theresa (Charles) Ellison of Maryland, Clifford (Jan) Woodard of Cadiz, Kentucky, Isa (Dan Weatherford) Woodard of Mesa, Ariz., Ida Woodard of Elmira, N.Y. and Pamela Woodard of Blossburg; and many nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Frank (Theresa) Woodard of Millerstown; and a special niece, Sue (Tom) Hancock of Middlebury.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by four siblings, Connie Breeding, Robert Woodard, Frank Woodard and Penny Monk.
In keeping with Paul's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of his life will be held on a date and place to be announced. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials in Paul's name may be made to the LEEK Preserve, 497 State Route 244 E., Oswayo, PA 16915.
Paul's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Paul, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 17, 2019