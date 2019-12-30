|
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Paul R. Keller, 67, of Chattanooga, died Friday (Dec. 27, 2019) at his home.
Born Feb. 4, 1952, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of the late Robert and Betty Sams Keller. On April 11, 1976, he married the former Corinne M. Wheeler, who survives.
A resident of the Chattanooga area since 2006, Mr. Keller graduated from Olean High School, in 1970, and served in the U.S. Army, from 1972 to 1976. He was a long-time member of Dean Foods' sales teams in New York and Tennessee. Ever the hard worker, he enjoyed his retirement job in the paint department at Lowe's.
Quiet and generous in spirit, Paul enjoyed spending time in nature, and caring for plants and animals of all kinds.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Benjamin Keller of Harrisonburg, Va.; his sisters Barbara Weber of Olean and Robin Keller-Ginter of Hinsdale, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Keller of Olean.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga. A gathering of remembrance service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, (Jan. 11, 2020) in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 30, 2019