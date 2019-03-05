Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul W. Kelly. View Sign

FRIENDSHIP - Paul W. Kelly, 74, of 5147 Pigtail Road, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday (March 2, 2019) at his home.



Born June 18, 1944, in Tonawanda, he was the son of Tom and Clara Kelly.



Paul had lived most of his life in the Friendship area. He grew up in the Tonawanda area, where he was a graduate of Tonawanda High School. Later, he graduated from Canisius College, with an English major.



First he taught school in Lackawanna for many years, after which he came to Allegany County, and taught English, at Friendship Central School, and the Allegany County Jail.



He was a member of the Friendship Senior Citizens.



Paul was an avid reader and world traveler. He dearly loved his pets. He loved to hunt and fish, especially in Canada.



He left behind his lifelong friends, Linzie Wells, Martin Wells and Carolyn Kelly.



He was predeceased by a brother, Tom Kelly.



There will be no visitation or funeral, per Paul's request.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship.



