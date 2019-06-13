Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula J. Doxey. View Sign Service Information Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-0254 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PORTVILLE - Paula J. Doxey, 62, of Portville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (June 11, 2019) at her home, following a lengthy illness.



Born Nov. 10, 1956, in Olean, she was the daughter of Elden P. and Audrey J. Burlingame Hewitt. On Oct. 7, 1972, in Haskell Flats, she married Robert M. Doxey Jr., who survives.



After working for a period of time at the Allegany Nursing Home, she attended the LPN program at Cattaraugus County BOCES, passed her licensing exam, and worked for the State of New York Department of Disabilities in Olean for a number of years. She was the youngest-ever appointed union steward for the department. She also attended Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich., where she was the founder and first president of Phi Gamma Nu business sorority.



Paula used to enjoy playing softball, bowling, playing bingo, drawing and taking photographs. More recently she liked to crochet, solve word puzzles and watch television. Most important to her was spending time with her family.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Paula J. (Ted) Haag Jr. of Bradford, Pa., and Robert M. (Diane Link) Doxey III, Jack E. Doxey Sr., Scott A. (Mindy Latten) Doxey and Albert N. (Ronda) Doxey, all of Portville; six grandchildren, Sabrena L. (James) Cuneo, Devon M. (Holly Tester) Schoonover, Maurissa M. (Tyler) Hagga, Jack E. (Brooke) Doxey Jr., Nakita P. (Deion Rosalia) Doxey and Dagger S. Doxey; four great-grandchildren, Abigail L. Cuneo, Charlotte J. Hagga, Tyler A. Hagga Jr. and Khloe E. Doxey; one brother, Clifford E. (Laurie) Hewitt of Portville; one sister, Marcia J. Metz of Richburg; two brothers-in-law, Orlando Arlia of Cleveland, Ohio, and Frederick "Butch" Knight of Richburg; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; her husband's parents; two sisters, Gayla L. Arlia and Debra A. Knight; a brother-in-law, Todd E. Metz; and a sister-in-law, Shirley A. Bickford.



Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (June 14, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday (June 15, 2019) at the funeral home, at which time funeral services will be held. Rev. David Herne, of Heritage Aflame Ministries, will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery, Veterans Field of Honor, Olean. Immediately after the burial, a social gathering will be held at the home of Wendy and Corey Rauch, 8178 Route 417, Little Genesee.



