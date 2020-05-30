OLEAN - Paula P. Stepniewski, of 528 Martha Ave., passed away on Friday (May 29, 2020) at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete, and are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 30, 2020.