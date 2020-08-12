OLEAN - Paula P. Stepniewski, of 528 Martha Ave., passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home.
Paula was born Sept. 18, 1954, in Olean, and was the daughter of Alan F. and Mary P. Padlo Putzke. She was formerly married to John W. Gerrity Jr. and David Stepniewski.
Paula worked as a medical transcriptionist at St. Francis Hospital and then Olean General Hospital until her retirement in 2016. During her retirement, she then worked for Dr. Kothari for a period of time.
Paula attended St. Mary of the Angels Church.
She loved music and was a "hippie at heart." Paula was an avid news watcher and kept up closely on current events. She was known to be very generous to everyone and had many friends whom she held close. Paula loved her cats, but she truly loved her grandchildren.
Paula is survived by her loving companion of 15 years, Terrance D. Bellamy, with whom she lived; two sons, John (Molly) Gerrity III of Greenwood, S.C. and Ryan Gerrity of Olean; five grandchildren, Colleen, Logan, Hunter, Paxton and Avalynn; two great-grandchildren, Kingsley and Aeriella; extended family, Megan K. Gerrity of Buffalo and Kelly L. (Chris Wind) Gerrity of Olean; seven siblings, Patricia J. (Paul Padlo) Putzke of Olean, Mark A. (Mary Ellen) Putzke of Olean, Michael J. (Dawn) Putzke of New Jersey, Matthew C. (Al) Putzke of Jamestown, Michelle M. Putzke of Olean, Greg Alan Putzke of Winter Springs, Fla. and Alan F. (Nancy) Putzke of Deltona, Fla.; and four stepchildren, Brent M. Parker of California, Casey A. (Chris) Bellamy of Pittsburgh, Pa., Keriann N. (Mike) Bellamy of Canisteo and Jacob R. (Jada) Bellamy of Olean.
Paula was predeceased by a sister, Mary Ellen Putzke in 1958.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.