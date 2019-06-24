Pauline T. Miller

KNAPP CREEK - Pauline T. Miller, of 42 Duke Center Road, passed away Saturday (June 22, 2019) at the home of her son, John, in Allegany.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (June 28, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A prayer service will be held at noon Saturday (June 29, 2019) at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m., at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.

A complete obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 24, 2019
