WILLIAMSVILLE - Pearl D. "Shorty" Coyle, 95, of 275 Brompton Road, and a former Richburg resident, passed away on March 1, 2020, at home, following a lengthy illness.
Born on Feb. 21, 1925, in Eagle, she was the daughter of Ernest and Dorothy Dennis Powell. Shorty married Francis Coyle on June 28, 1952, in Friendship. Mr. Coyle preceded her in death on June 6, 2013.
She was a graduate and valedictorian, of the Class of 1943, at Friendship Central School.
Shorty was a former employee of Worthington Co. in Wellsville, and Acme Electric Co. in Cuba.
She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Bolivar, and a member of the Altar & Rosary Society; Bolivar Lioness Club; 4C's Senior Citizens club; Little Genesee Garden Club; Red Hat Society; Little Genesee Home Bureau,; member and past president of Kenyon Andrus Post 772 American Legion Aux. in Bolivar; member of the first women's bowling league at the Bowl-o-var lanes.
Surviving is a son Thomas (Diane) Coyle of Toronto, Canada; two grandchildren, Guire P.S. Coyle, and Tie"n N.S. Coyle, both of Toronto, Ontario; a brother, Robert Powell of West Clarksville; three sisters, Ernstine Buchannon of Bradford, Pa., Arleen Sharp of Unity, Maine and Barbara Woodin of Franklinton N.C.; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son David Coyle; infant grandaughter, Tavia Coyle; five sisters, Charlotte Woodin, Ida Tuttle, Onalee Sturdevant, Joyce Sturdevant and Velma McGrath.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (March 13, 2020) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday (March 14, 2020) in St. Mary's Church, Bolivar. Fr. James Hartwell, pastor as celebrant. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bolivar.
The family would like to thank Erie Co. Hospice and the staff at Brompton Heights for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kenyon Andrus Post 772 American Legion, 387 Main St., Bolivar, NY 14715 or Erie Co. Hospice Foundation 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 9, 2020