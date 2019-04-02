COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Pearl N. Hill, 97, of Coudersport, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away with her loving daughter by her side Sunday (March 31, 2019) in UPMC Cole long-term care unit, Coudersport.
Pearl was born on Friday, Feb. 10, 1922, a daughter of Sim and Lina Mae Goosbey Norman. She was the widow of the late John Hill.
Pearl was employed by former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, as superintendent of his personal residence household staff. Prior to retiring, she was a seamstress for the quartermaster of the federal government, where she made the space suit for Neil Armstrong.
She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Ernestine "Tina" (Joe) Avery of Shinglehouse.
Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Philadelphia.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 2, 2019