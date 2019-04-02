Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl N. Hill. View Sign





Pearl was born on Friday, Feb. 10, 1922, a daughter of Sim and Lina Mae Goosbey Norman. She was the widow of the late John Hill.



Pearl was employed by former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, as superintendent of his personal residence household staff. Prior to retiring, she was a seamstress for the quartermaster of the federal government, where she made the space suit for Neil Armstrong.



She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team.



Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Ernestine "Tina" (Joe) Avery of Shinglehouse.



Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Philadelphia.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .



Pearl's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.



To express condolences or share a fond memory of Pearl, please visit COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Pearl N. Hill, 97, of Coudersport, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away with her loving daughter by her side Sunday (March 31, 2019) in UPMC Cole long-term care unit, Coudersport.Pearl was born on Friday, Feb. 10, 1922, a daughter of Sim and Lina Mae Goosbey Norman. She was the widow of the late John Hill.Pearl was employed by former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, as superintendent of his personal residence household staff. Prior to retiring, she was a seamstress for the quartermaster of the federal government, where she made the space suit for Neil Armstrong.She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team.Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Ernestine "Tina" (Joe) Avery of Shinglehouse.Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Philadelphia.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .Pearl's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.To express condolences or share a fond memory of Pearl, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home

118 South Union St.

Shinglehouse , PA 16748

(814) 697-6570 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations