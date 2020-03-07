|
OLEAN - Peggy Joyce Ertell, passed away peacefully, Thursday (March 5, 2020) at the Absolut of Allegany.
Born Dec. 21, 1937, in Oramel, she was the daughter of George and Betsy Hollister. In Angola, she married Paul Ertell Sr., who predeceased her in 1969.
Mrs. Ersell had been employed as a production line worker for AVX.
In her free time she enjoyed walking; reading the Bible; being around people; and most importantly, was devoted to her faith.
Surviving are five children, Joe (Donna) Donovan Jr., Pete (Tammy) Donovan, Paul Ertell, Melody (Troy Morton) Parmenter and Nick Ertell; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Tonya Parmenter; a brother, Gerald Hollister; a sister, Barbara Smith and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hollister.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (March 9, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Mental Health Advocates of Western New York, 999 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 7, 2020