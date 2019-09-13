|
VENTURA, Calif. - Penny Haught Allen, 76, of Ventura, passed away July 30, 2019, at her home, after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Beulah Winterberger Haught.
Surviving are a son, Michael (Janis) Allen; grandsons, Vaughn and Keegan Allen of Camarilla; an aunt, Margit Ann Winterberger Welk of Coudersport, Pa.; special cousins, James (Rita) Peaslee of New Mexico, Ed and Bonnie Peaslee Ross of Cost Rica, Sue Lindquist of Bolivar, N.Y.; and many other cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Gilbert and Selma Winterberger of Little Genesee, N.Y., and an aunt, Jerline Winterberger Peaslee of Bolivar.
Penny will be laid to rest at the Little Genesee cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 13, 2019