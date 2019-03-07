PORTVILLE - Peter L. Kline, of 1070 Portville-Olean Road, passed away on Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at his home, following a brief illness.
Peter was born on Sept. 25 1956, in Olean, and was a son of Charles H. and Agnes Irene Nearpass Kline.
He was a 1976 graduate of Portville High School.
Peter worked as a personal health caretaker for many years. He worked as a custodian at the Olean High School for the past three years.
Peter enjoyed baking, arts and crafts, bicycling, camping, hot air ballooning where he was "a good chaser," gardening and reading.
Peter is survived by three siblings, James H. Kline of Olean, Nancy L. (Richard) Buckles of Williamson and Carol S. (Lawrence) Chandler of Olean; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Peter was predeceased by three siblings, George H. Kline on April 22, 2007, Dorothy A. Reed on Jan. 16, 2017 and Mary L. Kline on March 2, 2018.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Portville Library, 2 N. Main St., Portville, NY 14770 or Olean City School District Sports Boosters, c/o Olean High School, 401 W. Sullivan St., Olean, NY 14760.
