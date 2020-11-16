LEWIS RUN, Pa. - Philip D. "Phil" Williams, 61, of Lewis Run, formerly of Shinglehouse, passed away at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Friday (Nov. 13, 2020) after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on Monday, Nov. 17, 1958, in Hornell, N.Y., he was a son of Clarence and Josephine Yarka Williams. On Dec. 31, 2008, in Shinglehouse, he married Barbara L. "Barbie" Jones, who survives.
Phil was a graduate of Addison High School in Addison, N.Y. He was employed as a truck driver for his sister's business, Southern Tier Provisions of Bath, until retiring due to ill health. He had previously owned and operated Euro Sawmill in Shinglehouse. Phil had previously worked in the lumber and timber industry where he was very successful.
Phil enjoyed life. He loved hunting, nature and horses. He liked to share his love for hunting with family and friends. He was best known for his kind personality and willingness to always lend a hand. He will be greatly missed. Phil was a devoted husband and father.
Surviving besides his wife, are two daughters, Deanna (Kenneth) Hallock of Oswayo and Chelsi (Leif) Solbenson of Williamsport; a son, Rick (Heidi) Nudd of Shinglehouse; two granddaughters, Kennedy (Seth) Mahon and Madison Nudd; a grandson, Kenneth "Buster" Hallock; three sisters, Eva Russo of Bath, N.Y., Deanna (Butch) Cole of Cameron Mills, N.Y., and Kathy McNutt of Gilford, N.H.; two brothers, Clarence Williams of Cameron Mills and Robert (Doreen) Williams of Tinmouth, Ver.; and several nieces and nephews.
Phil was predeceased by his parents.
In keeping with Phil's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of his life will be held on a date, time and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Phil's family entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
