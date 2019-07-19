BRADFORD, Pa. - Philip J. Fuller Jr., 60, of Bradford, went to be with his Lord Wednesday (July 17, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, after a lengthy illness.



Born Oct. 3, 1958, in Johnson City, he was a son of the late Philip and Isabel Rodney Fuller.



Phil attended the Binghamton (N.Y.) Area Schools, and than joined the United States Army, proudly serving his country.



On Aug. 29, 2003, he married Ruth Hurd Fuller, and renewed their wedding vows in a family ceremony, on Aug. 18, 2018.



He was employed by many cutting-edge computer hardware and software companies, throughout the 1980's to the early 2000's, and was a part of the team that created prototypes for the early laptops. He was a talented and sought after computer builder and web designer. Phil was perfecting several bartering and dating web sites, for public launch in 2011, when his health issues began.



Phil was an avid American muscle car owner and fan, and loved working on several classics and watching the classic car auctions, but had a particular penchant for the Pontiac Formula which he loved to drive. It was a special day last summer when, despite his illness, he was able to take one more ride in a family friend's Corvette, thanks to the staff of the Bradford Manor.



He had a deep affection for his family and friends and the aides who cared for him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Phil is survived by his wife; his brother, Gary (Vic) Fuller of Brackney; sister, Michelle (Derek) Weidmann of Binghamton, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews; cousins; many in-laws; friends; and his beloved cat, Rudy.



Burial and committal services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (July 20, 2019) in the Elk Creek Cemetery, Borden, N.Y., with the Rev. Richard Hurd, officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions if desired, may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090-6929.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.



Online condolences can be made at hollenbeckcahill.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 19, 2019