Born Oct. 14, 1935, in Olean, he was the son of the late Shickery and Nazha Shewairy.



Philip was a graduate of Olean High School and served in the United States Air Force.



He worked for the Olean City Fire Department.



Surviving is one brother, Paul Shewairy; two sisters, Genevieve Zemer and Carol Recla; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Mary and Felicia; and one brother, Joseph.



Private burial services will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.



OLEAN - Philip Shewairy, of 115 N. 15th Street, Olean, passed away Friday (March 8, 2019) at the Olean General Hospital.

