OLEAN - Philip Shewairy, of 115 N. 15th Street, Olean, passed away Friday (March 8, 2019) at the Olean General Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Shewairy.
Born Oct. 14, 1935, in Olean, he was the son of the late Shickery and Nazha Shewairy.
Philip was a graduate of Olean High School and served in the United States Air Force.
He worked for the Olean City Fire Department.
Surviving is one brother, Paul Shewairy; two sisters, Genevieve Zemer and Carol Recla; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Mary and Felicia; and one brother, Joseph.
Private burial services will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State Street, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2019