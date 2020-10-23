GREAT VALLEY - Philip Wells Halladay, 91, entered into the arms of his loving Savior Monday (Oct. 19, 2020). He had recently moved to Norton, Mass., to live near his daughter Lorraine.
Born Nov. 6, 1928, in Willoughby, he was the son of Raymond Wells and Rose Abigail Markham Halladay. On Friday, Feb. 13, 1948, in Humphrey, he married Janet Potter, his wife of 72 years. They raised five children on the family's small dairy farm. His wife predeceased him on May 14, 2020.
Philip attended the Willoughby one-room school and graduated from Great Valley High School in June 1946.
Philip worked for Harry Armes Tractor Sales, Elkdale; Meachum Trucking, Ellicottville; C.B. Norton & Sons Lumber Co., Great Valley; and Potter Lumber Co., Allegany.
Philip enjoyed driving 18-wheelers and was known to his fellow truck drivers by his CB handle "High Pockets." After his retirement in December of 1991, he drove part-time for Johnson Boys, Ellicottville, and worked part-time for Snyder Manufacturing, Salamanca.
As a child, Philip attended the United Brethren Church in Great Valley. Upon his marriage, he and his wife faithfully attended Humphrey Baptist Church and Allegany Baptist Church.
Philip was a town councilman for the Town of Humphrey for many years and was instrumental in establishing the town's volunteer fire department; as well as being on the planning committee, which oversaw the design and building of the town garage.
Philip enjoyed being involved in politics and served as a Republican committeeman for the Town of Humphrey for several years.
Philip was very hardworking and will be remembered for always being busy. It was often said that Philip was happiest when he had a chain saw in his hand. It was a common scene to see Philip either plowing snow, mowing his pristine lawn or having his head under the hood of a car or truck. He was a self-taught handyman and there wasn't anything that he couldn't fix.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed researching his genealogy. He was a good neighbor and gave generously of his time to others. He and his wife found great pleasure in traveling to visit friends and family across the U.S. in their fifth-wheeler after retirement. They also shared a fondness for the number "13," as it had a special meaning to them for important dates in their life together as a couple.
Philip was known for his ability to tease, and he especially loved to pick on and banter back and forth with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; there are many "grandpa-isms" that will be forever cherished. The highlight of any child's visit to the family homestead was to ride in grandpa's gator all over the farm.
Surviving are his five children, Janice Law of Winchester, Va., Allen (Linda) Halladay of Carlisle, Ohio, Jim (Grace) Halladay of Lewisberry, Pa., Judson Halladay of Cumming, Ga. and Lorraine (Rev. Jeffrey) Bailey of Attleboro, Mass.; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, June Potter and Cec Potter; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his parents; one brother, Ralph Halladay; and one sister, Mae Ehman-Powers.
A memorial service to honor both Philip and Janet Potter Halladay will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) at the Allegany Baptist Church, for friends and family to convey their condolences. A graveside service for family only will acknowledge his final resting place at the Allegany Protestant Cemetery. Rev. Jeffrey R. Bailey, son-in-law, will be presenting the eulogy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests his memory be honored with gifts to the Allegany Baptist Church, 3236 Maple Ave., Allegany, NY 14706; or to the Humphrey Volunteer Fire Department, 4591 Humphrey Road, Great Valley, NY 14741 .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.