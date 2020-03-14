|
ALLEGANY - Phillip J. Spring, of 4115 S. Nine Mile Road, died unexpectedly Thursday (March 12, 2020) in his home, with his loving wife by his side.
Born April 20, 1955, in Olean, he was the son of the late Judson Spring and Frances Semelsburger Wilber. On June 2, 1979, in Richburg, he married Carol J. Wyant, who survives.
Phil was a graduate of Allegany Central School. He began work for Cattaraugus County in 1977, first with the nursing home, and later for many years for the highway department, retiring in 2016.
Phil enjoyed watching a variety of sports, but everyone knew he was a major NASCAR fan, especially of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. His great enjoyment came from time spent with family, especially his grandchildren. He was often in the company of his best buddy, his dog "Coco."
Surviving besides his wife Carol, are his mother, Frances Wilber of Hinsdale; three children, Jason (Taryn) Spring of Olean; Marshall Spring of Allegany and Logan (Christopher) Previglian of Olean; 12 grandchildren, Shaela, Darren, Griffin, Damon, Caleb, Kiara, Christian, Kaden, Noah, Maggie, Grayson and Cooper; a brother, Dana (Toni) Spring of Allegany; a sister, Angie (Monty) Howden of Allegany; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Judson Spring in 2004; a brother, Randy Spring in 2012; and a stepfather, Russ Wilber in 2007.
Phil expressed that no formal visitation or service take place. The family will gather privately and informally to celebrate his life.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Allegany Engine Co. Inc., 188 W. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 14, 2020