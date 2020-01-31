|
WELLSVILLE - Phillip L. Mesler, 86, of 4192 Bolivar Road, and a former Bolivar resident, passed away on Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, following a lengthy illness.
Born on July 20, 1933, in Weston Mills, he was the son of Raymond and Marion Newton Mesler.
Phil married Maryann Klien on Sept. 29, 1990. Mrs. Mesler preceded him in death on Aug. 30, 2005.
Phil was employed as a machinist with Dresser Rand Co., Olean, for over 30 years, prior to his retirement. Phil was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1952-1956. In his retirement, Phil was a dedicated volunteer at Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville for 11 years.
He was a longtime member of the Southside Union Chapel, Olean, and Faith Bible Church, Little Genesee. He was a member of Heritage AFlame Ministries, traveling to India on a missionary trip to help dig water wells. Phil also was a volunteer driver for the Allegany County Office of the Aging.
Surviving are five children, Destry (Sheryl) Mesler of Panama City Beach, Fla., Meg (Tim) Ingram of Charlotte, N.C., Wendy (Kirk) Orr of LaPorte City, Iowa, Lisa Mesler of Niagara Falls and Vicki Mesler of Niagara Falls; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Mesler; and a sister, Bernice Clark of Hamburg.
Preceded in death by two sisters, Audrey White and JoAnn Haynes.
There will be no prior visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date that will be announced. Burial in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Memorials may be made to Jones Memorial Hospital, 191 N. Main St., Wellsville NY 14895
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 31, 2020