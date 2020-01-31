Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
(585) 928-2840
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Mesler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip L. Mesler


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip L. Mesler Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Phillip L. Mesler, 86, of 4192 Bolivar Road, and a former Bolivar resident, passed away on Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, following a lengthy illness.

Born on July 20, 1933, in Weston Mills, he was the son of Raymond and Marion Newton Mesler.

Phil married Maryann Klien on Sept. 29, 1990. Mrs. Mesler preceded him in death on Aug. 30, 2005.

Phil was employed as a machinist with Dresser Rand Co., Olean, for over 30 years, prior to his retirement. Phil was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1952-1956. In his retirement, Phil was a dedicated volunteer at Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville for 11 years.

He was a longtime member of the Southside Union Chapel, Olean, and Faith Bible Church, Little Genesee. He was a member of Heritage AFlame Ministries, traveling to India on a missionary trip to help dig water wells. Phil also was a volunteer driver for the Allegany County Office of the Aging.

Surviving are five children, Destry (Sheryl) Mesler of Panama City Beach, Fla., Meg (Tim) Ingram of Charlotte, N.C., Wendy (Kirk) Orr of LaPorte City, Iowa, Lisa Mesler of Niagara Falls and Vicki Mesler of Niagara Falls; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Mesler; and a sister, Bernice Clark of Hamburg.

Preceded in death by two sisters, Audrey White and JoAnn Haynes.

There will be no prior visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date that will be announced. Burial in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.

Memorials may be made to Jones Memorial Hospital, 191 N. Main St., Wellsville NY 14895

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -