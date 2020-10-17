WELLSVILLE – Reverend Philos "Si" H. Burdick, 91, of Wellsville Manor, passed away Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born Aug. 18, 1929, in New Hudson, he was a son of Ernest S. and Mary E. Burdick. on Oct. 7, 1951, Philos married Margaret R. Searl, who predeceased him May 23, 1999.
Philos was a graduate of the Richburg Central School. He served in the U.S. Army Military Police during the Korean War from 1951 to 53.
He worked on the railroad for 10 years, then he worked for Air Preheater as a crane operator until he retired in 1992 after 30 years of service.
Philos enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a history buff and loved trains. He never missed a holiday with his family and loved family gatherings.
Surviving are five children, Linda Burdick of Wellsville, Michael (Pete Gimmi) Burdick of Port Orchard, Wash., James R. (Nancy) Burdick of Cuba, Pearl Hamilton of Belfast and Melanie A. Burdick of Wellsville; his grandchildren, Laurel (Scott) Comstock, Amanda Burdick, Bridget (Gail) Hamilton, Brandon (Teri) Hamilton, Tracy (Scott) Bradshaw, Brian (Angela) Hamilton, Mary Lanning and Andrea Burdick; his great-grandchildren, Ethan, Eryn and Eli Broshar, Brianna, Zachary and Nathan Bradshaw, Ashlyn (Glen) Proctor, Alea, Brianna and Colton Comstock, Jacob, Jaiden and Jocelyn Hamilton, Isabella Hamilton and Caleb and Ashley Hamilton; and his great-great-grandson, Mason; his sister, Esther Kuhns of Belfast; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Margaret R. Searl Burdick; his son, Dale E. Burdick; his son-in-law, Byron C. Hamilton; and his siblings, Philip Burdick, Bessie Dailey and Merritt Burdick.
Friends and family may gather from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, at which time funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Dimmick Cemetery, Town of Wirt.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com.