ALBION - Phyllis I. Chamberlain, 81, formerly of Rochester, entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday (June 8, 2020), following a lengthy illness.
Born Oct. 22, 1938, in Cuba Memorial Hospital, she grew up the daughter of Leland G. and A. Ruth Chamberlain, on a farm in Rockville.
Phyllis attended and graduated from Belfast Central School, the Class of 1956 valedictorian. Attending Houghton College, she majored in chemistry and went on to teach high school science at Rushford Central School for two years.
Being accepted into the graduate school at the University of Buffalo, Phyllis earned her PhD in chemistry, going on to teach it at Roberts Wesleyan College until her retirement in 1999.
Phyllis was an encourager and counselor to many of her students. Her faithful attendance at New Hope Fellowship Church found her leading Bible studies and prayer groups. Her "green thumb" was evident in her numerous flower beds that attracted many birds that she often photographed.
Phyllis traveled to the West Coast and to Europe. Her generous giving to charities supported orphans and assisted many Christian ministries. She was a nature guide to her 10 nieces and nephews, taking them on many hikes.
She is survived by her sister, Linda A. (Roger) Perry of Basom; her brother, Mark L. (Lois) Chamberlain of Albion; and a sister-in-law, Lana (Alan) Mackmer of Belfast.
Phyllis is predeceased by her parents; and her older brother, Alan Chamberlain of Belfast.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at the Belfast Free Methodist Church, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. The Rev. Robert J. Mackmer will officiate.
Phyllis and her family would appreciate any memorials go to Roberts Wesleyan College, North Chili.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.