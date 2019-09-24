|
|
HINSDALE - Phyllis M. Eastman, of 3717 Main St., pass away Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at home following a lengthy illness.
Phyllis was born on March 15, 1930, in Franklinville, and was the daughter of Donald and Beatrice Benjamin Woodruff. On Feb. 19, 1946, in Franklinville, she married her husband of 43 years, Wilfred C. Eastman, who predeceased her on July 30, 1987.
Phyllis worked at Olean American Tile Company for over 40 years, where she retired in 1989.
She was a member of the Hinsdale Fire Department and Auxiliary; the Cattaraugus County Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary; the Southwestern Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary; the Fireman's Association of the state of New York; the Rebecca Lodge, the Portville American Legion Auxiliary; the Olean Veteran's of Foreign Wars; the Cootiette Club; and the Hinsdale Guys and Gals, holding various positions in all of these organizations.
Phyllis is survived by three children, Eugene E. Eastman of Hinsdale, Kenneth D. (Joyce) Eastman of Delevan and Linda S. Schmidt of Hinsdale; seven grandchildren, Amanda Eastman, Andrew Eastman, Alton Eastman Jr., Michael Eastman, Douglas Schmidt, Robert Brookins and Tanya Lightner; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two siblings, Delorice Peterson and Carl (Donna) Woodruff, both of Olean; a sister-in-law, Nancy Woodruff of New Port Richey, Fla.; and a daughter-in-law, Pam Eastman of Hinsdale.
Along with her loving husband, Phyllis was predeceased by two sons, Alton and David Eastman; a grandson, Stephen Schmidt; a granddaughter, Jessica Eastman; two brothers, Dana and JoLee Woodruff; and two sisters, Helen Wilber and Pearl Swanson.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. There will no prior visitation. Mr. Monroe Bishop will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Hinsdale Fire Department, 3832 Main St., Hinsdale, NY 14743 or to Home Care & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 24, 2019