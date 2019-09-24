Home

POWERED BY

Services
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Valley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Eastman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis M. Eastman


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis M. Eastman Obituary
HINSDALE - Phyllis M. Eastman, of 3717 Main St., pass away Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at home following a lengthy illness.

Phyllis was born on March 15, 1930, in Franklinville, and was the daughter of Donald and Beatrice Benjamin Woodruff. On Feb. 19, 1946, in Franklinville, she married her husband of 43 years, Wilfred C. Eastman, who predeceased her on July 30, 1987.

Phyllis worked at Olean American Tile Company for over 40 years, where she retired in 1989.

She was a member of the Hinsdale Fire Department and Auxiliary; the Cattaraugus County Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary; the Southwestern Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary; the Fireman's Association of the state of New York; the Rebecca Lodge, the Portville American Legion Auxiliary; the Olean Veteran's of Foreign Wars; the Cootiette Club; and the Hinsdale Guys and Gals, holding various positions in all of these organizations.

Phyllis is survived by three children, Eugene E. Eastman of Hinsdale, Kenneth D. (Joyce) Eastman of Delevan and Linda S. Schmidt of Hinsdale; seven grandchildren, Amanda Eastman, Andrew Eastman, Alton Eastman Jr., Michael Eastman, Douglas Schmidt, Robert Brookins and Tanya Lightner; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two siblings, Delorice Peterson and Carl (Donna) Woodruff, both of Olean; a sister-in-law, Nancy Woodruff of New Port Richey, Fla.; and a daughter-in-law, Pam Eastman of Hinsdale.

Along with her loving husband, Phyllis was predeceased by two sons, Alton and David Eastman; a grandson, Stephen Schmidt; a granddaughter, Jessica Eastman; two brothers, Dana and JoLee Woodruff; and two sisters, Helen Wilber and Pearl Swanson.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. There will no prior visitation. Mr. Monroe Bishop will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Hinsdale Fire Department, 3832 Main St., Hinsdale, NY 14743 or to Home Care & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now