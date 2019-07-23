|
|
OLEAN - Priscilla D. Britton, 94, formerly of Venice, Fla., Osterville, Mass. and Barton, Vt., passed away Sunday (July 21, 2019) at The Pines of Olean.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, 646 E. State St., Olean, where a memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. Her son-in-law, Rev Gerald Piper, will preside at the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A complete obituary will be published.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 23, 2019