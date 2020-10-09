1/1
Priscilla May (Barlow) McLean
ALLEGANY - Priscilla May Barlow McLean passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) at Absolut Care in Allegany. She was 92 and still a pillar of the family she was always so proud of.

Pat, as she was known to friends and family, was born in Elmira.

She and her three brothers, John, Rodger and Steve, were quite active, and as a young girl she had a reputation as a tomboy. When she was in high school, she swam from her father's cottage on Owasco Lake to the other side, a distance of a mile.

She earned a degree from Cornell and began representing a local farming organization. Her work led her to Olean, where she was introduced to her future husband, Don McLean, by Ivers Norton. A year later, they were married and raised five children together.

After her last child was born, she began to teach in the Olean school system, and then became dietician at Olean General Hospital, where she retired.

In her retirement, she designed and knitted sweaters and comforters, soaked up the sun in her garden and enjoyed her grandchildren. For all of those who knew her, she was a beacon of encouragement and service and her smile will be sorely missed.

She leaves behind her five children, Brian (Cindy), Gary (Robin), Kevin (Jean), Shawn and Kathy; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Pat was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Donald, on Feb. 6, 2019.

Burial services are being held privately by the family.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to Meals on Wheels, C/O Department of the Aging, 1 Leo Moss Dr., Olean, NY 14760.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
