THORNTON, Colo. - R. John Dooley, 75, died Saturday (July 20, 2019) after a short battle with brain cancer.
John loved his family, and enjoyed talking about his classic cars, and going to garage sales with his nephew, Frank.
In addition to his wife, Teresa of 53 years, he is survived by his children, Laurie (Kevin) and Lisa (Marc); cherished "Papa" of Derek, Mitchel, Andrew and Lauren; his sister, Elinor; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Northglenn, Colo. Burial to follow at Broomfield Commons Cemetery.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 23, 2019